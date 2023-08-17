(WTAJ) – While they may be associated with witches, Halloween and bad luck in the United States, did you know that in Japan black cats are considered to be lucky?

National Black Cat Appreciation Day is Thursday, Aug. 17 and it’s a day to look upon our furry friends fondly. According to the Voice for the Animals Foundation, an organization that works to help animals, educate and rescue, in Japan, black cats are good luck for single women as they can help them to find love and ward off evil. However, in Italy when a black cat comes onto your bed they believe this means that a sick person will die.

Whether or not you’re superstitious, there is no evidence to support that black cats are bearers of bad luck.

According to the History Channel, black cat superstitions go back to the world’s earliest civilizations including the Egyptians and Europeans. In Egypt, cats were associated with the goddess Bastet and even looked at as divine symbols. In early European history, cats were connected with witches and the fear surrounding them increased.

Early Christians’ also feared cats stating that “Cats, like women accused of witchcraft, tend to exhibit a healthy disrespect of authority,” according to the History Channel. They added that the narrowing of cats to black cats in connection with witches happened sometime later and it’s still unclear what caused it.

Fun Facts about Felines, according to the Drake Center for Veterinary Care:

House cats share 95.6% of their genetic makeup with tigers

Cats are capable of jumping 5 times their height and they can run about 35 mph

Cats can also have dominant front paws. Just like humans, they can favor either their right or left. Males tend to favor their left and females their right.

According to Modkat, the oldest cat ever was 38 and her name was Creme Puff. She reportedly enjoyed bacon, eggs, and asparagus every morning alongside an eye dropper of red wine.

You may think that cats act like royalty in your house, but did you know they probably acted like that in the White House? Several presidents, like Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and even Joe Biden has cats in the White House.

Despite being home to the most famous mouse on the planet. Disneyland has a colony of feral cats that are fed and can be spotted around the park, according to The Columbian. Over 200 cats help to keep the rodent population in check at the park, so Mickey Mouse better watch his back!

Famous Black Cats

Salem Saberhagen from ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

This sarcastic cat who lives with teenage witch Sabrina Spellman and her two aunts doesn’t necessarily draw away from the connection that black cats have to Halloween. I mean he is a talking cat who lives with a family of witches. According to the show, he was a 500-year-old witch who was being punished and forced to spend 100 years as a cat for attempting to take over the world. So, maybe this black cat is a little evil.

2. Thackery Binx from ‘Hocus Pocus’

While this cat is technically a human whose been cursed by witches he spends the majority of the movie in the body of an immortal black cat. This cat is caring, brave and determined. He’s also a loving brother whose main goal is to reunite with his little sister. In the 17th century, he was turned into a cat and then would spend the next hundred’s of years to prevent anyone else from being hurt by the three witches.

3. Lucifer from ‘Cinderella’

Whilst the other cats may be in spooky moves and have good hearts this cat’s the total opposite. Lucifer, just like his name, is a little devilish, cruel and spoiled. He spends most of the movie plotting against Cinderella’s mice and bloodhound. Although he’s usually thwarted we have to say he’s consistent. This is one black cat that you wouldn’t want to have on your bad side.

4. Snowball II from ‘The Simpsons’

Despite the white fur-sounding name, this black cat calls the Simpsons family. This ironically named cat made her appearance after the original Snowball was hit by a car. Her real name was Victor, but to avoid confusion and having to spend money on a new bowl this black cat got to keep the name of its predecessor.

5. Luna from ‘Sailor Moon’

Luna is a dedicated cat from the Anime series ‘Sailor Moon’ and she spends her time helping the sailors remember the importance of their duties. She’s known to be serious, romantic and judgmental. Luna is easily spotted with her crescent moon shape on her forehead. She has the ability to perform a midair somersault to summon items for the other characters. So, whilst magical she’s quite the opposite of the black cat stereotype.

Black cats have made their way into TV shows, movies, literature, animes and more. They’re memorable, loveable, funny, sarcastic and everything in-between.

