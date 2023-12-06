(WTAJ) – A recall has been issued on approximately 9,500 units of blinds sold on Amazon over safety concerns for children.

The Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds have been recalled as they have a looped operating cord that poses a strangulation hazard to children. While no injuries have been reported yet, consumers are asked to immediately stop using the blinds.

The recall involves blinds sold in multiple colors and sizes ranging in width from 10 to 110 inches with a height of 64 inches. “Foiresoft” is printed on the label sticker on the headrail. The blinds were sold through Amazon between December 2022 and July 2023 and cost between $50 and $175.

Recalled Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds (Beige) Recalled Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds (White)

Anyone who has purchased the blind qualifies for a refund which can be obtained by contacting Softfunch Inc. at 800-518-4391 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday, by emailing recall.foiresoft@gmail.com or by visiting their website. Softfunch is currently attempting to contact all known purchasers directly.

In order to get the refund, consumers will be asked to submit proof of destruction of the recalled blinds by sending a photo of the cords cut to Softfunch. The blinds can then be disposed of in the trash.