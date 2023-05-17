WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have introduced a bill to improve access to assistance for mothers and young children.

The Wise Investment in our Children (WIC) Act would expand eligibility for children to participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). This would extend eligibility of children until their sixth birthday or first day of kindergarten, infants to two years and extend post-partum eligibility to two years for all mothers.

U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3), Jenniffer Gonzales-Cólon (R-PR), Linda T. Sanchez (D-CA-38), Kim Schrier (D-WA-8), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Parents and young children need and deserve access to healthy foods. When children are well-nourished early in life, they’re healthier, and they perform better in school, setting them up for success,” Senator Casey said. “By closing the WIC gap and expanding food benefits to age 6, we can invest in the long-term benefits of nutrition for children and help ensure that more than 10,000 children in Pennsylvania are not facing hunger simply because of their birthdate.”

For nearly fifty years, the WIC program has helped continue to healthier pregnancies, according to the release. This has also improved birth outcomes for low-income women and infants along with healthier growth and development for young children.

For more information the WIC act, click here.