WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) joined several colleagues to reintroduce legislation that would make it easier for miners’ survivors to access benefits.

According to Casey, the bill — The Relief for Survivors of Miners Act — would aim to mitigate the administrative requirements that place an “undue burden” on survivors looking to access benefits.

Specifically, Casey stated that the legislation would make it easier to prove if a miner’s death was due to black lung, as well as provide legal representation and financial support to survivors seeking benefits.

The benefits that are currently available to miners suffering from pneumoconiosis, also known as “black lung disease,” were established through the Black Lung Benefits Act (BLBA) in 1976, providing monthly benefits to eligible surviving family members of coal miners.

These benefits are either paid for by coal mining companies or the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, according to Casey.

As it currently stands, BLBA requires survivors to establish that black lung was a “substantial contributing cause of death,” which Casey said was a burden of proof that can be difficult to meet due to autopsy reports not specifically citing black lung.

