WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) has introduced the Surviving Widow(er) Income Fair Treatment (SWIFT) Act.

The SWIFT Act would fix outdated and arbitrary restrictions on Social Security benefits for widows, widowers and surviving divorced spouses. Currently, widowers and surviving divorced spouses often must overcome hurdles to access Social Security benefits and are prevented from maximizing their benefits.

The SWIFT Act would fix this problem by eliminating or providing more flexibility around these barriers, which often harm women according to Casey. The bill would ultimately increase Social Security benefits for more than one million Americans.

“Social Security is a lifeline for many older adults and people with disabilities,” Casey said. “Yet because of outdated rules that disproportionately affect women, many of those who rely on Social Security the most are not receiving all the benefits they need and deserve. The SWIFT Act will modernize Social Security and help the program keep its promise of a financially secure retirement for all Americans.”

Official poverty rates of widow(er)s receiving Social Security benefits are nearly twice as high as those of retired workers and spouses. Widow(er)s caring for children and those with disabilities have among the highest rates of all Social Security recipients.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Under the current law widow(er)s who develop a disability after their spouse dies are not allowed to claim survivor benefits until they reach age 50, and the value of the benefits is severely reduced if they claim them before reaching full retirement age.

For more information on the bill, visit Senator Casey’s website.