WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, March 30, U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey (D-PA) held a hearing entitled, “Guardianship and Alternatives: Protection and Empowerment.”

Guardianships are legal relationships created when a court determines that a person is incapable of making important decisions on their own. The majority of people in guardianships are seniors and people with disabilities. Many need permission to see a doctor, take or refuse medication, live in in their own homes, spend their own money, and even vote.

They also face increased risk of abuse, neglect, and exploitation by unscrupulous guardians. The hearing examined these issues as well as alternatives to guardianship, such as supported decision-making, a less restrictive model that appoints trusted advisors—such as friends, family, or professionals—to serve people who need support making decisions, rather than having choices made on their behalf.

“More than a year after Britney Spears’ case brought guardianships into the national spotlight, there are still countless families across the Nation fighting against exploitative or abusive guardianships with little recourse,” Chairman Casey said. “My legislation would address the Nation’s patchwork guardianship system and explore alternatives to guardianships to protect Americans’ civil rights while getting them the support they need.”

Chairman Casey also introduced the Guardianship Bill of Rights Act, which would promote alternative arrangements to guardianships and create standards that would protect the civil rights of people living under guardianships.

The American Bar Association (ABA) has identified incidents of fraud and exploitation by appointed guardians and lawyers charged with representing people with guardianship arrangements.

Incidents of fraud include draining retirement funds of people under guardianship by their guardians, selling of assets such as homes by guardians, diverting trust funds to guardians, exorbitant fees charged by private guardians, lack of medical care for those under guardianships, and much more.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Guardianship Bill of Rights Act is cosponsored by U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA). You can read more about the Guardianship Bill of Rights Act here.