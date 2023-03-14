(WTAJ)– In America’s history of stereotyping, the man used to be seen as the one who brought the majority of the income in for the family and the woman either stayed at home or made much less.

Equal Pay Day in America is all about bringing to awareness how little the average American woman’s income was compared to the average man and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) wants to make it known that getting fair pay is still a problem in the United States.

“The gender pay gap hurts women at every stage of their careers. By the time the average woman reaches retirement age, she is not as well-equipped as her male counterparts to retire comfortably. The divide is even wider for women of color,” Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) said.

The symbolic day on March 14 marks the amount of time the woman would have to work to make the same amount of money that the man would make in the previous calendar year. Women of color have an even tougher time closing that pay gap.

The Paycheck Fairness Act introduced by Casey on Tuesday would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963, ensuring that women can challenge pay discrimination and hold employers accountable.

Eliminating the gender pay gap has been something Casey has been at the top of his list.

“Every year the pay gap exists makes it harder for women to raise a family, save for the future, and retire securely,” Casey said. “Today and every day, I am committed to rooting out the causes of the gender pay gap and advancing equality and equity for women in the workplace.”

In a letter sent to the Government Accountability Office, Casey, who is also Chairman of the Special Committee on Aging, asked them to look at the impact of the pay gap between men and women.

In the letter, Casey also noted how the wage gap also makes it much harder for women to save for retirement. Since how much is put into a person’s Social Security is based on income, that makes it harder for women to save more money for retirement.