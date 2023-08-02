U.S. Senator Bob Casey joined Senator Rick Scott (FL-R) in introducing a bill designed to increase accessibility for veterans.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Senator Bob Casey (PA-D) and Senator Rick Scott (FL-R) introduced a bill on Wednesday to establish an Advisory Committee to improve VA resource accessibility for veterans.

The bill, called the Veterans Accessibility Act, would ensure that VA complies with federal disability laws and makes its programs accessible for veterans with disabilities, according to Casey.

The act would establish a 15-person Advisory Committee on Equal Access, consisting of veterans with disabilities, disability experts and representatives of various advocacy organizations.

The committee would be tasked with evaluating and reporting on VA’s compliance with federal disability laws. It would also be responsible for issuing recommendations for the VA to improve the accessibility of not just its physical spaces but also its technology resources.

“By federal law, VA is required to make its physical services and electronic resources accessible to veterans with disabilities,” Casey said.

Scott called it “absolutely unacceptable” that federal programs designed to support veterans would be inaccessible to those living with disabilities and in need of critical resources.

“Our men and women who served have sacrificed so much in defense of our freedoms and way of life,” Scott said. “We should do everything we can to give back.”

Casey stated that the act has support from Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, the National Association of the Deaf, the National Disability Rights Network, the United Spinal Association/VetsFirst, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Wounded Warrior Project.

More information about the Veterans Accessibility Act can be found here.