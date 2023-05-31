LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (NEWSPATH) — While responding to a crash on Highway 84 in Georgia last week, body cam footage caught another remarkable crash after a car went airborne.

The footage shows a car driving up the ramp of a tow truck at full speed — going airborne — and crashing into another car 40 yards away.

The crash report released by the Georgia State Patrol says the driver – a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee – did survive but had serious injuries.

At last check, she was hospitalized at a south Georgia medical center.

The deputy – whose camera captured that video – was hit by debris but suffered only minor injuries. He was working on another crash at the time.