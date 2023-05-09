UNITED STATES (WTAJ) – May 9 is recognized as National Fentanyl Awareness Day across the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that over 110,000 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings during 2022, with a staggering 67% of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

As a result of these drugs, life expectancy in the United States is at its lowest point in the past 20 years. Some of these deaths were attributed to fentanyl mixed with other illicit drugs, with many users unaware that they were taking fentanyl.

National Fentanyl Awareness Day offers the opportunity to learn about the dangers of opioids (which also include heroin, oxycodone, and vicodin) and what can be done to prevent deaths by overdose.

Naloxone, (brand name Narcan), is a nasal spray medicine that can be given to anyone showing signs of an opioid overdose, such as unconsciousness, sleepiness, or shallow breathing.

Narcan is a safe medication and only reverses overdoses in people with opioids in their system. It does not affect a person without opioids in their system. Any person or business can keep a dose on hand and administer it without fear of legal action through the Good Samaritan Statute.

One Altoona official did just that in April and saved a woman’s life. Narcan is available free through agencies such as Families United for Change (Blair County Narcan Squad) and the Blair County Drug and Alcohol Program.

To learn more, or to obtain Narcan for your home or business, go to www.familiesunitedforchange.org or www.fentanylawarenessday.org.