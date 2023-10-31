(WTAJ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new recommendations for testing infants and children born to mothers with hepatitis C.

The new recommendations call for screening patients for hepatitis C during each pregnancy and testing all babies that are exposed during pregnancy when they are two to six months old. It’s also recommended that children with detectable hepatitis C virus ribonucleic acid (RNA) be managed by a healthcare provider with expertise in pediatric hepatitis C.

If hepatitis C is detected early, a baby can be set up with an early treatment plan. According to the CDC, perinatal hepatitis C is increasing and the new recommendations are an effort to eliminate the viral infection.

Hepatitis C can cause cirrhosis, liver cancer, and death. More information about hepatitis C and the CDC’s new recommendations can be found on its website.