ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CDC has recommended a new tool to protect infants from the leading cause of hospitalizations.

The CDC is recommending a new immunization starting this fall to help protect all infants under eight months who are at increased risk of serve illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

An estimated 58,000 to 80,000 children under five years of age, most of them infants, are hospitalized each year nationwide due to RSV infection.

Each year, an estimated 100 to 300 children younger than 5 years of age die due to RSV.

CDC director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, adopted the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for the use of nirsevimab, a long-acting monoclonal antibody product.

“This new RSV immunization provides parents with a powerful tool to protect their children against the threat of RSV,” Dr. Cohen said. “RSV is the leading cause of hospitalizations for infants and older babies at higher risk and today we have taken an important step to make this life saving product available.”

The use of nirsevimab has been shown to reduce the risk of both hospitalizations and health care visits for RSV in infants by about 80%.

Nirsevimab, which was approved in July by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is administered as an injection and provides infants and toddlers with antibodies to protect against severe RSV illness.

CDC recommends one dose of nirsevimab for all infants younger than eight months. Children between the ages of eight and nineteen months who are at increased risk of severe RSV, such as children who are severely immunocompromised, a second dose is recommended.