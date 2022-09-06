The part had flown off the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Ohio’s Cedar Point as the ride was ending a run. (Cedar Point)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTAJ) — After nearly 20 seasons, Cedar Point announced that it’s retiring one of its most iconic roller coasters.

On Sept. 6, Cedar Point made the announcement that they are closing the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. This comes just one year after a 44-year-old woman was hit by a bracket that flew off the ride while she was standing in line. The woman was severely injured, and her family told media outlets at the time that she was fighting for her life.

“After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired,” Cedar Point wrote in a statement. “However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience.”

Cedar Point added that it will share more details and information at a later date.

The Top Thrill Dragster went from 0 to 120 mph in less than four seconds. It was closed for the remainder of the 2021 season after the woman was struck in the head by a metal bracket that was dislodged from the left side of the ride’s green train car. Inspectors also found that half the bolts that secured the plate to the train body had dislodged.

The bracket, called a flash plate, is used to communicate to the ride’s operating system that the car passed a portion of the track. The part is about the size of a man’s hand.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Top Thrill Dragster opened in 2003 and was the 16th roller coaster built at the park since Blue Streak in 1964. More information on Cedar Point can be found online at cedarpoint.com.