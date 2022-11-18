(WTAJ)- Rainbow stacking toys have been recalled due to the information sticker detaching and posing a risk to young children.

This recall involves Professor Puzzle’s rainbow stacker 6-piece toys. The 7-inch or 11-inch wooden toys were sold in two pastel color combinations: Green/blue or pink/blue.

Model numbers for the products are 8739 or 8741 and date code 04/22 is printed on a sticker on the underside of the small centerpiece of the toy and the back of the packaging.

The recall was announced on Thursday, Nov. 17. About 2,500 units were sold as well as an additional 600 that were sold in Canada.

If you have the product you’re asked to contact Professor Puzzle for instructions on how to detach and throw away the piece that could be a choking hazard. Or you can receive a refund of $20 (11-inch) or $15 (7-inch).

Here who you can contact about the recalled toy:

Professor Puzzle toll-free at 888-211-9207 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at Safety@professorpuzzle.com

online at http://www.professorpuzzle.com/productrecall or www.professorpuzzle.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

They are asking consumers to return the product in a prepaid mailer or return the product to the retail store where it was purchased.

The toys were sold at Home Goods, Homesense, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Winners stores nationwide from August 2022 through November 2022.

No injuries or incidents have been reported that involved the stacking toy.