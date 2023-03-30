ALBANY, NY. (WTAJ) — A man who called himself the “Chinese Zodiac Killer” and sent threatening letters to multiple places in Pennsylvania, and through the northeast United States has been sentenced in federal court.

Jesse Bartlett, 46, of LaFargeville, New York, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in prison for mailing threatening letters, the United States Attorney’s Office in the western district off New York announced

Between April 2021 to May 2022, Bartlett mailed threatening letters to media outlets, government offices, houses of worship, and private businesses throughout New York, as well as in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

In the letters, Bartlett wrote that he killed people, ate their flesh, and intended to kill more people, including an unnamed bus driver. The letters were all signed as the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.”

Barlett will also have 3 years of supervised release after his 16 months in prison.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), with assistance from the New York State Police and the United States Postal Inspection Service, investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping prosecuted the case.