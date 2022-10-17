(WTAJ)– Comcast announced that Xfinity customers will soon be getting an increase in speed after already receiving an upgrade earlier this year.

Customers on Xfinity’s most popular tiers in 14 northeastern states, will get the chance to utilize higher download speeds after the company rolls out its speed upgrades this week, according to a press release. Below are the speed increases for the tiers:

Performance Starter from 50/10 to 75/10 Mbps

Performance doubles speeds from 100/10 to 200/10 Mbps

Performance Pro from 300/10 to 400/10Mbps

Blast from 600/20 to 800/20 Mbps

Extreme Pro from 900/20 to 1 Gbps/20 Mbps

New Gigabit x2 tier in select markets for 2 Gbps/100 Mbps

Internet Essential Plus customers will also see their upload speed double from 100/10 Mbps to 100/20 Mbps.

Customers who are subscribed to xFi Complete already get advanced cybersecurity protection at home and on the go, tech auto-upgrades for a new gateway after three years, and more. Now, they will also be getting upgraded speeds such as:

Performance Starter from 75/10 to 75/75 Mbps

Performance from 200/10 to 200/100 Mbps

Performance Pro from 400/10 to 400/100 Mbps

Blast from 800/20 to 800/100 Mbps

Extreme Pro from 1 Gbps/20 to 1 Gbps/100 Mbps

Gigabit Plus from 1.2 Gbps/35 to 1.2 Gbps/200 Mbps

New Gigabit x2 tier in select markets for 2 Gbps/200 Mbps

In March, the company rolled out an upgrade to Xfinity Tier users, so this marks the second-speed increase this year. Comcast plans to evolve its entire network to 10G and will begin offering 10 G-enabled multi-gig symmetrical services.

“Comcast continues to be ahead of customer demand,” said Comcast Northeast Division President Kevin Casey. “Through advanced digital network innovation, we are again evolving our network to provide faster speeds for customers and are excited to begin rolling out a multi-gig speed tier to customers in the Northeast.”

Comcast plans to make multi-gig speeds available to more than 50 million homes and businesses by the end of 2025.