(WTAJ) — Home fires and related hazards occur more in the winter than any other season, making it crucial to understand fire safety and emergency planning to avoid becoming another statistic.

The risk of house fires, house fire deaths and other hazards is increased during the winter months due to several factors, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The main contributors include heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles.

In an effort to “put a freeze” on winter fires, the NFPA and U.S. Fire Administration teamed up to help the public understand their risk as well as ways to prevent these fires and other hazards from happening. While they may seem like common sense to some, it’s still important to raise awareness and potentially save lives.

Know the facts

Heating: Heating is the second leading cause in the U.S. of home fires and home fire injuries, and it is the third leading cause of home fire deaths. These fires mainly occur in December, January and February. Space heaters are the type of heating equipment most often associated with these types of fires.

Electricity: The main leading cause of house fires is electricity due to home wiring and lighting equipment. There is a greater risk of these fires during the winter holidays as people decorate their homes with lights or use heat-producing appliances.

Carbon Monoxide: Also known as the “invisible killer,” carbon monoxide (CO) is an orderless and colorless gas that is created when fuels do not burn completely, such as gasoline, wood, coal and propane. In the home, the NFPA said heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel are potential sources of CO. Death resulting from CO poisoning is most common during the winter months and in residential properties. Symptoms of CO poisoning include confusion, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness or headaches. (Note: High levels of CO can be fatal within minutes)

Winter storms: Not only do winter storms create dangerous roadways, they can also cause dangers to your home, too. Power outages from downed trees and powerlines may have you looking for a candle to burn or a portable generator to start up. This creates risks for both house fires as well as CO poisoning.

Prevention tips

Only keep one heat-producing or high-wattage appliance directly into a wall outlet at a time

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from any heat source

Have a professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns (think about using battery-operates flameless candles)

Make sure you aren’t connecting too many light strings together (see manufacturer’s instructions)

Do not keep your vehicle running in an attached garage. Doing so will produce dangerous levels of CO

Use portable generators outside in well-ventilated areas at least 20 feet from the home so CO fumes cannot enter. Never use a generator inside the home or in an attached garage, even with the door/window open. Furthermore, always turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling. (Note: If you can smell the exhaust, that means you are inhaling the deadly toxin)

Keep CO and smoke detectors in your home. The NFPA said smoke and CO alarms should be on every level of the home, including the basement, as well as inside and outside every bedroom. These detectors come with a test button to make sure they are working

Develop an escape grid. Draw a map of your home, showing all windows and doors. Then visit each room and find at least two escape routes. Tips for how to make an escape plan can be found online here, courtesy of the NFPA.

Keep at least one fire extinguisher in your home close to the kitchen, as required by Pennsylvania code. This is the minimum amount of fire extinguishers required, but the NFPA recommends having one on each level

The NFPA is the leading information and knowledge resource on fire, electrical and related hazards. For more information on fire education and other safety tips, visit their website.