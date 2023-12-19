WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania members of Congress members sent a letter to Japan-based Nippon steel expressing concerns in the company’s plan to acquire U.S. Steel Corporation.

Authors of the letter included U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA), along with Representatives Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17) and Summer Lee (D-PA-12). In the letter the members pressed Nippon Steel on the critical importance of U.S. Steel’s impact on Pennsylvania’s workers.

In the letter, which was addressed to Eiji Hashimoto, the president of Nippon Steel, the members asked Hashimoto five questions surrounding the clarity of the proposal and its potential impacts on Pa.’s industrial base and workers.

How does your acquisition of U.S. Steel Corporation impact workers in Pennsylvania? How do you plan to utilize U.S. Steel’s existing operations, facilities, and supply chain in Pennsylvania should you successfully acquire them? What impact would an acquisition of U.S. Steel have on your production, operations, and locations both in the US and abroad? What engagement has Nippon Steel had with stakeholders with an interest in this acquisition, such as the United Steelworkers and other relevant trade unions, state officials or agencies, local government officials, or other Pennsylvania entities? What commitments, if any, can Nippon Steel make about its intention to preserve or expand operations and employment in Pennsylvania should it successfully acquire U.S. Steel?

“Your proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel Corporation, if completed, would make you a major employer in Pennsylvania and across the Nation, as well as a critical part of the U.S. steel industry. It is imperative that anyone who seeks to acquire U.S. Steel understand and comply with the commitments made to the United Steel Workers (USW) under their legally binding contract,” the letter reads.

The members also highlighted how workers should be the central consideration when making decisions about the U.S. Steel Corporation and its continuing operations. The letter accuses Nippon Steel of disregarding these commitments to workers because the USW was not consulted or notified ahead of the public announcement of the sale.

The letter continues to read that critical infrastructure across the country would not exist without Pa. steel and the workers who forged it. Members wrote that union steel jobs have been sought after for the opportunities they provide to Pa. residents and their families.

For more information and to read the entirety of the letter, visit Casey’s website.