WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Representative and Doctor John Joyce called on U.S. House members to find answers and accountability for Americans after a report by the U.S. Department of Energy said the COVID-19 virus most likely originated from a lab leak in China.

During a session on Monday, Feb. 27, Joyce spoke on the House floor claiming China made no effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading to other countries saying they shut down internal traffic but allowed international flights to continue. He added the American people want and deserve answers and accountability for hardships they experienced during the pandemic.

“This virus and related government policies led to vaccine mandates, lost jobs, supply chain problems, and the isolation of our nation’s young people,” Joyce said. “It’s time to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”

Joyce’s comments come as the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus will be holding a roundtable discussion Tuesday afternoon on policy decisions and the government’s response to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The congressman, who is a member of the subcommittee, said the federal government needs to be able to predict, prepare and prevent another disaster like COVID-19 from happening again.