CHICAGO — A woman accused of murdering and dismembering a Chicago woman appeared in court Thursday where she was ordered to be held without bail.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69.

Horrific details were released in court during the bond hearing — including that Walker’s torso is missing and has not been found. Her severed head and limbs were found in the boarding house that she owned.

The first signs of trouble, according to prosecutors, was when Kolalou allegedly kept trespassing into the bedroom of a fellow tenant. Due to ongoing conflicts, on Sunday Walker issued an eviction notice to Kolalou, according to prosecutors.

On Monday at around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue on the city’s Far North Side regarding a missing persons report.

Earlier at around 2:30 a.m., police said tenants heard screaming and reported her missing later in the day. A tenant called police saying another tenant, believed to be Kolalou, had called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag out to the vehicle, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

The tow truck arrived at around the same time police did. Police said Kolalou “knew her rights” and didn’t want to speak with police as she directed the tow truck driver to drive her to Foster Beach.

The concerned tenants communicated with the tow truck driver that she was allegedly “dangerous” and some of them followed the tow truck.

The tow truck driver later had a knife pulled on them and called Chicago police, leading Kolalou being initially taken into custody and charged with assault.

Bloody rags and linens were found inside a garbage bin at Foster Beach, leading police and tenants to go inside the home on Washtenaw.

Once in, police discovered blood in Walker’s room and on the first floor. Police believe she was killed in her bedroom and dismembered on the first-floor. Her remains were located in the freezer, CPD said.

Kolalou was ordered to be held without bail.