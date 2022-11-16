CBS NEWSPATH — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of death and serious injury with Future Motion’s Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards.

CPSC is urging consumers to immediately stop using all Onewheel models (Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X, and Onewheel GT).

CPSC evaluated the Onewheel products and found that they can cause the rider to be ejected from the skateboard, which can result in serious injury or death to the rider. There have been at least four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021 and multiple reports of serious injuries after the product failed to balance the rider or suddenly stopped while in motion.

The reported deaths resulted from head trauma. Reported injuries include traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures, and ligament damage.

Future Motion has refused to agree to an acceptable recall of the product. CPSC intends to continue pursuing a recall for consumers.

The Onewheel products are self-balancing electric skateboards with a single wheel in the middle of the board and front and rear footpads where the rider stands astride the wheel.

The brand (Onewheel) and model (e.g., Onewheel+, Pint, GT) appear on the side of the skateboard. The Onewheel logo is printed on the skateboard’s wheel. The serial number can be found on the underside of the bottom of the skateboard rail.

The Onewheel products have been sold since 2014, online and by authorized independent dealers nationwide.