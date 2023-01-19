(WTAJ) -January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross is teaming up with the NFL to give one-person tickets to the 57th Super Bowl.

In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The tickets include access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

The start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion – yet only 3% of the public gives blood.

Donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors, are the most needed blood group by hospitals, and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.