(WTAJ) – The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend of blood donations being sent to hospitals faster than they are being collected.

The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months and are continuing to ask donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. They are continuing the effort to avoid a looming blood shortage through a partnership with Warner Bros. and Discovery.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

The Red Cross is offering incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Here’s what you could get if you donate:

July 1-16: you will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

July 1 11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.

July 12 – Aug. 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available on the American Red Cross website.

July 17 – 31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

How to donate blood:

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.