(WTAJ)– The Biden administration revealed a sweeping new plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s power plants.

The new rule promises to save lives and bring relief to climate-battered communities but faces some fierce opposition.

The proposal would limit planet-warming emissions from future power plants, but also, for the first time, from existing plants. Which generates about a quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution.

“It’s clear we’ve reached a pivotal point in human history,” Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan said.

Speaking at the University of Maryland, Regan said the plan will protect populations most affected by climate change.

“It will bring substantial health benefits to communities all across the country,” Regan said.

The rule would cut carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of 140 million cars. A change the EPA says would prevent 13 hundred premature deaths each year, as well as more than 800 hospital visits, and 300 thousand asthma attacks.

To sell its climate change policies, the Biden administration is trying to make the case that it’s not about politics, but about an obligation to future generations.

“It’s about uniting as a society, as a nation, as a people, for the greater good of humanity,” Regan said.

The plan quickly drew protests from the energy industry. The trade group America’s power claims it is “Designed specifically to cause the premature closure of coal power plants… And will jeopardize grid reliability.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Republican-leaning states are already promising a legal challenge, meaning the battle for cleaner air could get messy.

The Clean Power PA Coalition group applauded the proposal.

“The EPA is taking a common-sense approach with these new standards, giving states and companies the flexibility to decide how best to meet the requirements.”

The Clean Power PA Coalition are a group of community leaders committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s environment and powering its economy through clean energy. They applauded the new proposal

More information about the proposal can be found on EPA’s website.