JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The ex-wife of a Florida Microsoft executive who died in an ambush shooting last year has been charged in connection to his death.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Beach Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Attorney’s Office announced that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez had been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, solicitation to commit first degree murder and child abuse in connection to the shooting death of Jared Bridegan.

On Feb. 16, 2022, Bridegan was shot several times when he exited his SUV to remove a tire from the road in Jacksonville Beach. His toddler-aged daughter was sitting in the back seat. She was not hurt during the incident.

Jared Bridegan, a former Microsoft executive, was shot several times after leaving his car to remove a tire from the road in Feb. 2022. (Image provided by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

Gardner-Fernandez was long believed to be a suspect in the case after her current husband, Mario Fernandez-Saldana, was charged in connection to the shooting death, according to Jacksonville news outlet WTLV. He was charged with first degree murder with a weapon, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, and child abuse.

Prosecutors believe Gardner-Fernandez and Fernandez-Saldana allegedly cooked up a plan to have her ex-husband murdered, and the tire was intentionally placed to lure Bridegan out of his car.

Fernandez-Saldana was also accused of writing checks to Henry Tenon, the accused gunman who shot Bridegan. Tenon, 62, confessed to police earlier this year and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Gardner-Fernandez was arrested by ATF agents in Washington is awaiting extradition to Duval County.