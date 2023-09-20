(WTAJ) — As the cooler weather kicks in and we start to feel the Autumn breeze you might find yourself carrying an extra pack of tissues.

For most people the fall weather means pumpkins and leaves, but others may feel like they need to sneeze.

‘End of August, first week of September when fall starts, usually that’s when the levels will rise,” according to Dr. Neil Baman, allergy & immunology division at Geisinger said.

It’s fall allergy season for many, but about 25 percent of adults have a seasonal allergy, according to the CDC. Dr. Baman says there are two main culprits for this, ragweed and outdoor mold, causing different symptoms.

“Nasal congestion or stuffy nose. Runny nose. Some people get post nasal drip. Often times the eyes can be affected where you get itchy eyes, teary eyes and the occasional redness of eyes,” Dr. Baman added.

Dr. Baman says these allergies can stick around until the cooler weather brings frost or snow and hiding under a pile of leaves won’t keep you safe from them.

“Avoidance is the main key, but of course with a lot of the outdoor allergens, that’s not feasible.”

If you think that you may be experiencing these allergies, you’ll want to start with a visit to your doctor.

“The next step would be to talk about the various treatments that they could try,” Dr. Baman said. “Oral antihistamines that you can get over the counter. Nasal spray, prescription medications that can certainly be tried.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Dr. Baman says if you’re suffering from more serious symptoms, like asthma, you can also speak to an allergist about allergy shots as a form of treatment.