WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will now require individual businesses to obtain written consent before sending robotexts and making robocalls, taking a step further to protect consumers from scams.

Previously, when consumers consented to receiving calls and texts from a business, it was possible for this consent to apply to multiple industry competitors, a fact unknown to many consumers, through what is known as the “lead generator” loophole. This practice often resulted in people receiving sometimes hundreds of unwanted calls and texts.

However, with this FCC amendment to rules governing telemarketing communications, each individual business must now receive “one-to-one consent.” This means that the only business that can use a consumers agreement to receive communications is the business the consumer is aware they are agreeing to receive communications from. Every individual business will be required to receive written consent for each individual they send marketing information to before doing so.

A common lead generation practice is to offer to give the consumer a quote for goods or services, such as insurance products, but in order to receive the quote, the consumer has to agree to receive calls and/or texts from the lead generator’s marketing partners. This can include thousands of different businesses in various industries. The new FCC rule works by preventing lead generators from obtaining consent on behalf of multiple businesses or sellers.

This rule will also allow the FCC to “red flag” certain numbers, requiring mobile carriers to block texts from those numbers, and will codify that Do-Not-Call list protections apply to text messaging, making it illegal for marketing texts to be sent to numbers on the registry.

The amendment was written using the input from a coalition of Attorneys General, led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

“Robocalls are more than mere nuisances – they are disruptors by professional scammers who pressure consumers to commit to purchase, or agree to, sham products or services,” Attorney General Henry said. “I am pleased the FCC listened to our united message to protect consumers from an onslaught of unwanted calls and text messages.”

The FCC hopes to use this new rule as groundwork for proposed future steps to combat robocalls and robotexts, including additional blocking requirements.