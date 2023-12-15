HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug to reduce the risk of relapse for pediatric high-risk neuroblastoma patients.

The drug, based on research and clinical trials, decreases relapse of an otherwise fatal diagnosis. Neuroblastoma is a cancer that develops primarily in children less than six years old. About 50% of patients already have advanced metastatic disease by the time they are diagnosed, with spread to lymph nodes, bones, bone marrow and liver most common.

About 40% of patients who enter remission will relapse within four years, and of those, fewer than 10% will survive five more years.

“Neuroblastoma is rare, with only 800 cases diagnosed in the United States each year,” Giselle Sholler, division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and the director of pediatric oncology research at Penn State College of Medicine said. “I am so thankful that our research studying this drug, both in our laboratory and through clinical trials, over the past 14 years has brought so much hope to our pediatric oncology teams and the families of children with high-risk neuroblastoma.”

The drug will be commercially available under the name IWILFIN in early 2024. The name is a combination of two patients, Will and Finn, who are both cancer survivors.

For more information on IWLFIN and the FDA’s approval, visit the organizations website.