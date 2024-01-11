WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – New bi-partisan legislation has been introduced to combat discrimination at colleges and universities amid rising antisemitic, anti-Arab and Islamophobic activity on campuses nationwide.

Introduced by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) along with Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), the Protecting Students on Campus Act is aimed at informing students of their rights and options when faced with discrimination based on their race, color or national origin on campus. Lawmakers hope to accomplish this by educating students on how to file a civil rights complaint with the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) in the U.S. Department of Education.

In the eight weeks following the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas militants and Israel’s ensuing bombardment of Gaza, 2,031 cases of antisemitic incidences on college and university campuses have been reported. This is a 337% increase from the same period in 2022, according to a United States Senate press release.

The release also cited that during the same eight-week period, 2,171 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian incidents or requests for help were reported, a 172% increase from 2022. This includes a November shooting of three Palestinian-American college students in Burlington, Vermont.

“Diversity is our strength as a country. No student should face hostility or violence for who they are, what they look like, where they’re from, or what they believe,” Senator Fetterman said. “Amid a despicable rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in our country, I am proud to introduce this bill with my colleagues to empower students facing discrimination to take action and hold universities accountable in protecting students.”

If the bill is signed into law, it would require colleges and universities that receive federal funding to post on their homepage a link to OCR’s website where students can submit complaints. Similarly, these schools would be required to post materials on how to file OCR complaints in physical locations on campus and online, including accessible elements such as auditory assistance to maximize all students’ awareness of the OCR complaint process.

The U.S. Department of Education Office of the Inspector General will be required to audit the colleges and universities that report the highest per capita number of discrimination complaints.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

OCR will also be tasked with some new requirements including briefing Congress monthly on the number of received complaints, the plan to address those complaints and how long complaints have been pending. OCR will also be prohibited from closing or dismissing complaints due to resolutions by another federal, state or local civil rights enforcement agency as a way to ensure students receive justice.