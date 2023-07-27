WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Tina Smith (D-MN) have introduced the Name Accuracy in Credit Reporting Act.

This legislation is aimed to help consumers who have legally changed their names, such as survivors of domestic violence or transgender consumers, obtain accurate credit reports and scores.

Nationwide credit reporting agencies, at the request of the consumer, would be required to associate all of the consumers reports with their current legal name only. This would amend the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which requires anyone trying to access consumer credit information to have the name on the reports only.

“Amid the ongoing attacks on the LGBTQ community, I am proud to introduce this bill with Senator Smith that is a commonsense measure to make it easier for people who change their names to obtain accurate credit reports and information. Whether it’s transgender and nonbinary people or survivors of domestic violence, every American should be able to get an accurate credit report and score,” Fetterman said.

Often when someone who has changed their name applies for credit using their new legal name, credit bureaus create an entirely new credit file, leading to the individual having a fragmented report.

These fragmented reports can cause steep drops in credit scores which can cause rippling effects when accessing loans, renting and finding employment.

Sens. Fetterman and Smith are joined on the legislation by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Patty Murray (D-WA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Brian Schatz (D-HI).