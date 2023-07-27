The Supreme Court is seen from East Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator John Fetterman and Representatives Alma Adams (D-NC) and Greg Casar (D-TX) have introduced the Food Secure Strikers Act of 2023.

This act will allow striking workers to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This bill comes as several high-profile strikes are currently taking place in Pa. and across the country.

“Every union worker who is walking the picket line this summer needs to know that we have their back here in Washington,” said Sen. Fetterman. “The union way of life is sacred. It`s what built Pennsylvania and this nation. It is critical for us to protect workers` right to organize, and that includes making sure they and their families have the resources to support themselves while on strike…” Fetterman said.

Currently, striking workers and their households are excluded from SNAP eligibility and cannot receive benefits unless they were previously eligible before the strike. While union funds can sometimes reduce the financial stress of striking, workers often still face financial insecurity and setbacks due to loss of income.

Many striking workers right now are not union members, meaning they have an even smaller safety net. This bill would repeal the restriction on all striking workers receiving SNAP.

The Food Secure Strikers Act is also endorsed by numerous unions and anti-hunger organizations, including the United Food and Commercial Workers, Teamsters, National Education Association, Communications Workers of America, Food Research Action Center, and Hunger-Free America.