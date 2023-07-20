The Supreme Court is seen from East Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

(WTAJ)– A new bill that aims to benefit women across the country, by removing barriers to contraception has been introduced by a Pennsylvania legislator.

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), joined by over a dozen of his Senate colleagues, and Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) in the House, introduced the Convenient Contraception Act.

The bill would provide individuals covered by private health insurance with the option to receive up to a full year of contraception instead of the current three-month supply.

Currently, many private health insurance plans require a patient to pick up their contraception prescription multiple times. The bill would allow individuals to do one pick-up a year and requires plans to cover the full cost at the time of pick-up.

“A woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is sacred to me. I am proud to lead this first of its kind legislation to expand equitable access to contraceptives,” Fetterman said. “Convenient and reliable access to contraceptives reduces unintended pregnancies, improves maternal health outcomes, and promotes equity. I will continue fighting to expand contraceptive access and protect reproductive freedom.”

The Convenient Contraception Act is endorsed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses, Catholics for Choice, along with many more.