FILE – Workers harvest and bag green chile on a farm in New Mexico on Aug 27, 2020. (AP file photo)

(WTAJ)- Two PA Senators have introduced a bill to provide support to the organic farming industry through expanded funding and prioritizing research.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman, joined by Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), Peter Welch (D-VT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) introduced the Organic Science and Research Investment Act on July 13.

The Organic Science and Research Investment Act would:

Require USDA’s research agencies to better coordinate on organic research and extension.

Ensure USDA considers organic research priorities in its budget justification to Congress.

Require USDA to study the feasibility of certifying more research land as organic.

Increase mandatory funding for the Organic Research and Extension Initiative (OREI), which supplies grants to universities and other organizations for organics research.

Build on the administration’s organic research work by creating a statutory grant program studying producers’ decisions to transition to organic production.

Organic farming and agriculture focuses on the use of compost and the recycling of organic materials in order to reduce non-renewable energy use. Food is grown and processed using no synthetic material or chemicals, without genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and utilizes crop rotation to improve soil regeneration.

Some popular organic farming food brands are Daily Harvest, Sun Basket, FreshDirect, Beyond Meat and Hungry Harvest. Each company has committed to providing healthy, organic and synthetic free food.

Pennsylvania’s organic farms leave a significant economic footprint in the commonwealth. The commonwealth ranks fourth in the nation by number of certified organic farms with over 1,125.

In 2021 alone, Pennsylvania farms produced and sold $1.09 billion in organic commodities. Sen. Fetterman’s legislation would expand investments in this booming and growing industry to support efforts to increase production in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

“I’m proud to introduce this bill to expand resources for Pennsylvania’s critical organics industry. Our farmers are some of the best in the world, and we have to support them in every way possible,” Fetterman said. “We’re one of the top organic-producing states, and we need to keep it that way. Earlier this year, our state government invested $1.8 million to help conventional farms transition to organic farming, and I’m going to fight like hell to make sure the federal government’s part in supporting organic research and our small farmers gets there too.”

The bill is endorsed by over 60 organizations including two from Pennsylvania: PCO Certified Organic and PASA Sustainable Agriculture.