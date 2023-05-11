WASHINGTON D.C., (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman introduced a new act that will help to make sure that all children have food.

The Universal School Meals Program Act of 2023 was introduced on Wednesday, May 11. The bill, originally authored by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), would provide free breakfast, lunch, and dinner to every student to ensure that no child in this country goes hungry.

“It is downright cruel that we are letting our children in America go hungry,” Sen. Fetterman said. “No child in America should be worried about if they are going to be able to get breakfast, lunch, or dinner. I am proud and honored to co-sponsor this bill that will finally make sure that our children are fed.”

The Universal School Meals Program Act of 2023 would provide free breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack to every school-age child.

It would also do the following:

End school lunch shaming

Increase the reimbursement rate for school meal

Reimburse schools for previously-accrued school lunch debt

Provide incentives for local food procurement

Provide free summer meals to low-income children, among other provisions.

Sen. Fetterman has long been a strong proponent of providing free school lunches to students across the country.

As Chair of the Committee on Agriculture’s Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Sen. Fetterman supports increasing benefits for school lunch and making sure that no child in this country goes hungry