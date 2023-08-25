(WTAJ) — United Auto Workers announced that 97% of Big Three workers voted to authorize a strike, and Senator John Fetterman is in full support.

Fetterman released a statement on Aug. 25 to the workers planning to go on strike where he said, “We’ve got your back if you do.”

Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire on 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. According to the release, negotiations between the companies are not progressing fast enough, hence the talk of a strike.

Although the United Auto Workers have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes, this does not guarantee a strike will be called.

Stellantis and Ford have been working on negotiations that are constructive and collaborate, the companies said. Stellantis said it is looking to reach an agreement that will balance employ concerns and allow the company to meet the challenges in the U.S. marketplace.

The union is seeking a 40% pay increase, restoration of pensions for new hires, elimination of wage tiers and other items. The union also wants to represent joint venture electric vehicle plants being built by the companies and it’s seeking top union wages at those factories.