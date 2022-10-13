(WTAJ)– Over 10,000 air fryers are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards they present.

If you are among the thousands of people that have one of Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with the numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white), stop using them immediately. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the air fryers “can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

On top of the air fryers are the name Magic Chef and on the bottom is where the model number and rating label can also be found.

Consumers should stop using the recalled air fryers and send a picture of the rating label to the business to get instructions on how to disable them, along with a refund in the form of a newair.com credit.

In total, the site says 11,750 units were sold from July 2018 to Sept. 2020 from select retailers online, however, no injuries have been reported.

To partake in the recall, consumers can call Newair at 833-715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. A form can also be filled out online.