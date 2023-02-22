PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a shooting in Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies were called to a shooting around 11 a.m. on Hialeah Street.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s was shot and later died from her injuries.

After investigators left the scene, a news crew was parked outside the home where the homicide happened.

Mina said a man identified as 19-year-old Keith Moses walked up to the news vehicle and shot two people from News 13, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

Mina said Moses then walked to a home on Harrington Drive, where he shot a 9-year-old and her mother. The sheriff said the 9-year-old girl later died from her injuries. The mother is in critical condition. Investigators are not sure why Moses entered their home.

Mina said the two shootings are connected and linked Moses as the suspect in both cases. Moses has a lengthy criminal history, according to the sheriff.

“No one in our community – not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not a news professional should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Mina said.

The sheriff said it is unclear why Moses targeted the news crew, the mother and the 9-year-old.

Moses is in custody and charges are pending.

“This is a sad day for our community,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Three people murdered by the acts of one criminal. We are grieving with our media partners at News 13 – and with our whole community tonight.”

