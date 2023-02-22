JACKSONVILLE, Fl (CBS NEWSPATH) — It’s common to see a dog sticking its head and maybe their tongue while you pass them on the road. In Florida, that may soon no longer be allowed.

An odd new law has been proposed that would change how you’re allowed to transport your dog, making it illegal to let a dog have any part of their body outside of the car, including their heads.

Harlow Thompson, a dog sitter in Jacksonville, always puts the window down just a bit so the ride is just as enjoyable for them.

“I never let the window all the way down but just like you know enough for them to stick their head out,” Thompson said.

Thompson said she’s against the bill, as it would take away the car ride enjoyment from them.

The bill, known as Senate Bill 9-32 also covers many other animal welfare topics. It also would forbid drivers from having dogs sit on their laps while driving.

“I could agree with the lap situation because it could cause people problems with driving,” Jessica Hammer, a dog owner, said.

In the bill, if you a transporting your dog it must be in a crate that fits the dog, using a pet seat belt or someone other than the driver must be in control of the dog. Also, those transporting a dog in the open bed of a truck must also use a crate.

Those who don’t abide by the law could potentially face violation citations, though they would not be counted as criminal traffic violations.