Miss. (WTAJ) — A former wrestler from Word Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly taking millions of dollars in federal funds meant for needy families in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Theodore Marvin DiBiases Jr. better known to fans as Ted DiBiase Jr., the son of the legendary “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, is alleged to have fraudulently obtained federal funds — including from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

DiBiase, along with John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New and others who were not named have been accused of misappropriating these funds for their own personal benefit, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Davis, who was the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, allegedly directed Webb and New to award sham contracts to various individuals with at least five of them being awarded to DiBiase’s companies, Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem LLC.

Webb and New operated two nonprofit organizations that received the funds and then awarded the contracts — Family Resources of North Mississippi and the Mississippi Community Education Center.

Federal investigators said that those two nonprofits provided millions of dollars in federal funds to DiBiase and his companies for social services that he, nor his companies, provided and did not intend to provide to anyone.

ELDON – JULY 8: Mike (left) and Teddy DiBiase Jr., the sons of wrestler Million Dollar Man, pose for a portait at Harley Race’s Wrestling School on July 8, 2006 in Eldon, Missouri. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DiBiase has been accused of using those funds to buy a vehicle and a boat as well as making a down payment on a house, among other things.

DiBiase is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering.

If convicted, DiBiase faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy count, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering.

DiBiase was last seen on WWE television in 2013 when he defeated another second-generation WWE Superstar, Michael McGillicutty, son of the late, great Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig. DiBiase’s last wrestling match took place in 2017.

DiBiase also started a nonprofit in 2012 called the “Ted DiBiase Foundation,” which offered those with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities a chance to meet DiBiase at live WWE events, as well as other youth leadership and community outreach programs.