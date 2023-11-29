(WTAJ) — As the weather gets colder, the risk of home fires increases. From heating issues to holiday decorations, house fires peak each winter season.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating is the leading cause of U.S. house fires. In addition, many things that may mean a lot to your holiday season are potential fire hazards and you should do your best to know how they contribute to fires.

Here are some tips and ways you can help prevent a fire this winter:

Heating fires

In 2021, heating was the second leading cause of home fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. An estimated 32,200 fires were reported and an estimated 190 deaths were caused by the fires. Space heaters are most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for one-third of the fires, according to the NFPA.

Here are some ways to avoid heating fires:

Keep anything that is flammable at least 3 feet from all heat sources (fireplaces, stoves, radiators, space heaters, etc.).

Don’t leave heat sources unattended.

Maintain furnace equipment and chimneys each year. Have them cleaned or inspected by professionals.

Don’t use space heaters with cracked or damaged cords. You should also refrain from using extension cords or power strips with portable heaters.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

If you’re using a fireplace, make sure that a metal screen is in place to prevent sparks from being able to jump out.

Holiday fires

Firefighters respond to an average of 790 fires starting from holiday decorations, excluding Christmas tree fires, according to NFPA. On average, fire departments responded to 150 home fires that started with Christmas trees each year.

Here are some ways to avoid holiday decoration fires:

Candles are popular gifts and you may break one out to get the house feeling festive, but make sure they are kept away from things that could burn. Candle fires peak in December and January with 11% of candle fires in each of these months. Christmas is the peak day for candle fires.

Check all holiday light cords for frays and broken wires. Don’t string more than three strands of light together per each extension cord.

Make sure if you’re decorating outside your home that you’re using decorations that are designed for outdoor use.

Make sure that your artificial tree has a fire-resistant label.

If you prefer to cut down your own tree, make sure you keep it fresh and watered. As Christmas trees dry out, they become more and more flammable. 30% of Christmas tree fires were in January, according to NFPA. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, they can grow very fast.

Don’t light the fireplace if you’re hanging stockings or any other decoration on the mantle.

Cooking fires

In 2021, the three leading dates for home structure fires caused by cooking were: Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, according to the NFPA. Cooking is also the number one cause of home fires, according to the American Red Cross. With millions of people gathering to enjoy time with their loved ones make sure you know how to avoid and how to fight a kitchen fire.

How to avoid a kitchen fire, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine:

Keep flammable items away from the stovetop (oven mitts, potholders, food packaging and dishtowels). You should also avoid loose clothing.

Do not leave anything you are cooking unattended. Check food in the oven regularly and stay in the kitchen if you’re using the stovetop.

Make sure that there aren’t any tripping hazards and try to keep children and animals out of the kitchen while you’re cooking.

What should you do if there is a kitchen fire?

If a fire is large and rapidly spreading, get out of the house immediately and call 911. Close the door to help keep the fire contained to one room.

Do not pour water on a fire. Water can cause oil to splash, which can not only hurt you but also spread the fire.

Smother the fire. Fires need oxygen to thrive so you can slide a lid over the pan to smother the fire and turn off the stovetop. You should leave the pan covered until it has completely cooled. You can also use baking soda can also be used to extinguish small grease fires.

If there is an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.

Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

Heating, holiday decorations and cooking all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months, but there is also another killer out there that increases during colder weather.

Carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs more often during the fall and winter, when people are more likely to use gas furnaces and heaters, according to the CDC. More than 50,000 people will go to the hospital for accidental CO poisoning, and about 430 of these visits will be fatal, according to the American Lung Association.

This “invisible killer” is produced by burning fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, portable generators or furnaces. When the gas builds up in enclosed spaces, people or animals who breathe it can be poisoned.

Extremely cold weather can cause power outages which in turn means that using generators, stoves and other heating sources can increase the risk of CO poisoning.

Here’s how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning:

Have a qualified technician check and service your heating systems, water heaters, flues and other burning appliances every year. They should make sure that everything is installed and vented correctly.

An adequate intake of outside air is essential to eliminating CO so check to make sure all vents and flues are free of debris.

Avoid using charcoal grills, kerosine lanterns, or portable camp stoves inside a home, cabin, recreational vehicle or camper.

Never run a generator, motor vehicle or any gasoline-powered engine in an enclosed space, even if the doors or windows are open.

If you must use a generator in an emergency, keep it as far away from your house as possible.

Never run a car in a garage that is attached to a house, even with the garage door open; always open the door to a detached garage to let in fresh air when you run a car inside.

Have a safe and fun winter this year!