An unlucky frog was blasted into the air following NASA’s LADEE spacecraft launch in 2013. (Credit: NASA/Wallops Flight Facility/Chris Perry)

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WTAJ) — A unique photobomb by a frog during NASA’s LADEE spacecraft liftoff at Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia is making its way around the internet.

The frog was at the wrong place at the wrong time in 2013 as NASA sent its LADEE spacecraft on a mission to orbit the moon to gather details about the lunar atmosphere, conditions near the surface, and the environmental influences on lunar dust. This launch marked the first lunar mission takeoff from the Virginia facility, and the mission lasted six months.

The frog was propelled into the air during the launch. A remote camera on a sound trigger captured the photo of the frog mid-flight.

NASA’s photo team confirmed that the frog was real and was captured in a single frame. However, they said the condition of the frog following its free fall was uncertain.

More information on the LADEE mission can be found on NASA’s website.