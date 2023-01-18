NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) – With so many different viruses circulating this winter, a new study out today finds it’s the youngest Americans who suffer the most when they get hit with multiple respiratory illnesses at once.

There have been warnings all winter about a so-called triple demic of COVID-19, RSV and flu… And new research suggests its young children who get impacted the most.

A study in the journal pediatrics looked at children who were hospitalized with covid. Those under age five who tested positive for a second virus, such as a cold, were significantly more likely to receive increased oxygen support, or be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Researchers from the CDC also found (gfx) children under age two* who also had RSV were twice as likely to have severe respiratory illness compared to those without RSV.

Doctor William Schaffner is a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It stands to reason that they may get hit a little harder and get a little sicker,” Schaffner said.

Among the entire U.S. population, the CDC says Flu and RSV cases have started to decline in most areas, but COVID cases are on the rise compared to the fall.

“The winter is not over, those viruses are still out there, let’s continue to take good precautions,” Schaffner added.

The study also found that among hospitalized children with COVID, obesity and diabetes were also significantly associated with severe illness.

Health experts say those precautions include making sure young children are vaccinated against COVID and the flu.

They also recommend frequent hand washing.