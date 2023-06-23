WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Four U.S. Representatives, including Pennsylvania’s Glenn “GT” Thompson, introduced a new bill that would ensure Medicare beneficiaries can access the orthotics and prosthetic devices they need.

Mike Thompson (CA-05), Brett Guthrie (KY-02) and Angie Craig (MN-02) Friday introduced H.R. 4315 the Medicare Orthotics and Prosthetics Patient-Centered Care Act. The bill will clarify the law and permit Medicare beneficiaries who require either one to receive these important services.

“Having spent nearly 30 years as a therapist, rehabilitation services manager, and licensed nursing home administrator, I have a personal understanding of the challenges facing those who require orthotics or prosthetics,” Thompson said. “This bill recognizes access to medically necessary and high-quality orthotics and prosthetics are critical for mobility and the overall quality of life of the patient.”

Current Medicare requirements say beneficiaries are at risk of getting orthotic and prosthetic devices without the necessary services and customization required for the best use.

The full legislation can be read here.