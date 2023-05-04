(WTAJ)– Legislation introduced by Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and two other ones would improve living conditions for elderly adults that live in integrational housing and are raising children or being legal guardians.

The Grandfamily Housing Act would give funding for retrofitting and accessibility improvements to the housing units, as well as offer onsite services like afterschool programming, tutoring, and health care services.

Integrational housing is people of all different ages living together in a home. This type of living that aims to promote a living space where community members can socialize and learn more about each other. Sometimes integrational housing is a community or it could be a home.

An estimated one in five grandfamilies are at or below the poverty line.

“Grandparents and caregivers who take up the mantle to raise children and provide them with safe and stable homes should be supported every step of the way,” Casey said. “This legislation would ensure grandfamilies are able to live in homes that are safe and accessible and ensure both older adults and younger children alike can thrive in their communities.”

A pilot program would be established to have the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provide grants to non-profits, for-profits, public housing, Section 202, and Section 8 project-based rental assistance programs for improvements.

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined Casey in introducing the legislation Thursday.

“Raising a child is challenging enough, but for grandparents it can be especially daunting,” Collins said. “Yet so many grandparents are stepping in to provide care and stability for their grandchildren. Our bill recognizes the unique challenges faced by grandparents who have taken on the role of caregiver and aims to provide them with the necessary resources to succeed. By supporting grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, we can better ensure that every child has a safe and nurturing home to grow up in and a greater opportunity to reach their full potential.”

More information about the proposed legislation can be found online.