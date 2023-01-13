In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WTAJ) —Grab your tickets, the $1.35 billion Mega Million jackpot has been drawn and these are the winning numbers.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 13 drawing are 61 30 45 46 43. The Mega Ball drawn was 14 and the Megaplier was 2.

While it’s still unknown if anyone won the jackpot, which is the second largest in Mega Millions history, it would be a great way to start off the new year. If nobody wins, it will be 26 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The jackpot will also move closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won in California in November.

You might not have won the jackpot, but there are chances to receive smaller prizes. A list of those prizes can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website under Mega Millons payout.

Do note, the $1.35 billion prize is for the winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Most winners usually take the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $707.9 million.

Mega Millions drawings take place Tuesdays and Fridays, and the cut-off time for purchasing a ticket is 9:59 p.m. on those days. You can watch the live drawing on WTAJ’s channel 10 at 11 p.m. You can also check the numbers on our website at wtaj.com/lottery.

To claim your prize, the first step is to complete the back of your ticket with your name, address, phone number and signature. The ticket is legally owned by whoever signs it.

Prizes over $2,500 can only be paid by the Lottery. You will need to complete a Claim Form, which is available at retailers or at a Lottery Area Office. You can click here to open a PDF document of the Claim Form to print out, as well.

More information on how to claim your prize can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.