(WTAJ)- With the Fourth of July on the horizon, chains all over have begun offering deals to help with the celebration.

Here’s what to look for if you are hitting the stores this Independence Day.

Dining Deals

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering $6 wine bottles to go online, by phone, and/or through car-side pickup. Must be twenty-one years of age or older with a valid ID.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering $5 star-spangled sips, including their two new drinks All-American Macho and Blue Bahama Mama. The chain is also offering free kids meals with the purchase of any adult entrée.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s is offering up to 25% off when you purchase one of their new dragon fruit-based drinks plus any pretzel item.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering a $6 Bacardi Beach Party Margarita.

Burger King

Burger King is offering their newest Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango slushie for $1.

Retail Deals

JC Penney

JC Penney is offering a Fourth of July two day sale with up to 40% off plus an extra thirty percent off on select items.

Target

Target is offering a “Sizzling Savings Event” with 30% off swimming for the family, up to thirty percent off on home furniture, and up to fifty percent off on select outdoor furniture.

Walmart

Walmart is offering discounts on select televisions, grills, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, and tech items.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off on select brands such as Nike and Yeti.

Adidas

Adidas is offering up to thirty percent off on their website with code CELEBRATE.

Crocs

Crocs is offering fifty percent off on all shoes through July ninth.

Travel Deals

Kayak

Kayak is offering hotel and travel deals, destination travel, and reduced airfare prices on their website

Expedia

Expedia is offering destination travel for a reduced price to Chicago, Boston, San Diego, Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, and more on their website.

Marriott

Marriott is offering travel to popular cities for the Fourth of July with hotel and flight packages included on their website. Marriott is handling most traveler taxes and fees depending on destination and hotel room.