MIAMI, FL. (CBS Newspath) — Health experts are predicting COVID-19, the flu and RSV will soon make a strong comeback and the numbers will stay high into the first two weeks of January. All of it they say is due to travel and holiday gatherings.

Just as cases of respiratory illness were starting to drop, health experts are issuing a warning. Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt University is most concerned about the flu.

“I anticipate that we are going to have a post-holiday surge,” Schaffner said. “All of the travel, all of the joyous reunions over the holidays, there will be many opportunities for this virus to be spread even further.”

COVID-19 remains a concern with around 300 Americans dying every day. Experts predict RSV, strep and the common cold will infect an increased number of people in the new year. All these respiratory illnesses are driving up demand for children’s medicines, and some pharmacy shelves are now empty.

To combat part of the problem, the government released reserves of Tamiflu. Also to prevent stockpiling, CVS, Target and Walgreens are now limiting purchases of over-the-counter children’s medicine.

Health experts say, in a pinch, adult medication can sometimes be adapted for pediatric use.

“For the kids that are able to swallow pills and the dose works out properly. Sure. Usually, once kids get over 100 and 120 pounds, that’s going to match up with an adult dose,” American Academy of Pediatrics Dr. Sean O’Leary said.

Health experts caution before offering adult medication, parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician to avoid exceeding the recommended dosage.