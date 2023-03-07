(WTAJ)– With child labor being on the rise, the United States Department of Labor created a task force focused on ensuring regulations are being met.

United States Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) praised the creation of an interagency task force in a letter to Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

“I write to commend the Department of Labor on its recent announcement regarding new efforts to combat exploitative child labor,” Senator Casey said in a news release. “Alarmingly, child labor is on the rise, with a 69 percent increase in violations since 2018. Recent reporting indicates that companies across the Nation are taking using vulnerable children for labor, some of whom are migrants who came to this country without their parents. Many of these children are working in dangerous or hazardous conditions, are struggling or have dropped out of school, or are being taken advantage of by predatory actors.”

Casey urged the task force to strengthen regulations, hold perpetrators accountable, and to even identify areas where they can effectively use preventative measures against illegal child labor.

“Children do not belong in factories or working during hours where they should be studying, spending time with their families, or just simply being children,” Casey said.

Congress is also responsible for making sure enforcement agencies have the resources they need, updating penalties for perpetrators, guaranteeing protection for whistleblowers or anyone who reports illegal child labor, as well as updating the Fair Labor Standards Act so it reflects the current job market.

