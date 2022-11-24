(WTAJ) — An Ohio family has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving after doctors performed a life-saving heart transplant on their 2-year-old son.

The sweet little boy named Jude was born with heart issues and has had a pacemaker ever since, though it eventually stopped working, according to his mother, Jessica Sedor-Franzak.

“So they replaced the pacemaker, and that didn’t work,” she said. “So then at that point, they were still trying to treat him with meds.”

Jessica said it was one of the hardest things ever.

“It was really heartbreaking. It was really tough.”

The medicine didn’t work, which meant Jude would need a heart transplant.

“Unfortunately, his heart continued to weaken fairly rapidly,” Dr. Gerard Boyle with Cleveland Clinic Children’s said. “We had to assist his heart and put in an artificial heart. It’s called a Berlin heart, and it sits outside the body, and it pumps blood for the heart.”

Jude stayed on the Berlin heart at Cleveland Clinic Children’s for a couple of months, and then the day finally came for his new heart.

“They had found a new heart for him, and it was pretty much a perfect match,” Jessica said. “He was really excited about it. We were all really excited.”

Jude’s heart transplant went well, and he recovered with no complications.

“It’s patients like Jude that really get us up in the morning,” Boyle said. “You know, seeing him today was just so life-affirming for me. He came up and hugged me. Little things like that just make me smile.”

Jessica said she is forever grateful for the team of doctors and looks forward to celebrating the holidays at home.

Jude will continue to be closely monitored by doctors to make sure everything remains well with his heart.