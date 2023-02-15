(WTAJ) – For four days a global bird watch will take place and you’re invited to join.

The event is called the Great Backyard Bird Count. To participate all you have to do is spend 15 minutes in your favorite place and notice the birds around you.

From Friday, Feb. 20 to Monday, Feb. 20 bird lovers all around the world will come together.

How can you participate?

Step 1) Decide where you’ll watch for birds. It be right of your porch or you can pick out a nice trail spot to set up.

Step 2) Watch birds for at least 15 minutes, although you can spend as long as you like out in nature.

Step 3) Identify all of the birds that you see or hear. You can use the Merlin Bird app to help tell you what birds you’re seeing and hearing.

If you have participated in the count before and want to record numbers of birds, try the eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird website (desktop/laptop).

You’re also welcome to participate more than once!

You can also download a checklist for birds in your area to take with on your watching adventures. You can create your checklist here.

What does this count do?

The count helps scientists all around the world gain a better understanding of birds and it helps to determine how to better protect them. Last year there were over 384,000 global participants.

The United States has the highest number of checklists with over 234,000. California, New York, Texas and Florida have the most participation.

The bird count also has a long history of breathtaking photos. You can submit photos that you capture of your birds here.

Other important information

You can start entering your bird lists at midnight on the first day of the count. Data entry will remain open until Wednesday, March 1, but you should only enter your bird lists from the four days of the Great Backyard Bird Count.

If you are participating as a group, see instructions on Group Counting for tips on how to make the process seamless.

For more information you can check out the Great Backyard Bird Count website.